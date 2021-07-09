UrduPoint.com
Transnistria Needs Over 500,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Immunize 60-70% Of Population

Transnistria Needs Over 500,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Immunize 60-70% of Population

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) More than 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are needed to immunize 60-70% of the population in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria, the health minister of the unrecognized republic, Kristina Albul, told Sputnik on Friday.

"About 530,000 doses are needed to cover 60-70% of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic's population," Albul said.

The health official added that Transnistria is regularly receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

"Taking into account the limited shelf life of vaccines, it is not advisable to receive or purchase all the required number of doses of vaccines to immunize the entire population at the same time," Albul noted.

There are currently five vaccines used in Transnistria ” AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Sinovac, and Sinopharm.

So far, 69,892 people, or 15% of the total population, has received the first dose, and 40,499 (8.7%) both doses.

