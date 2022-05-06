Transnistria Neutral When it Comes to Ukraine Conflict - President

(@FahadShabbir)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The breakaway state of Transnistria (PMR) adheres to neutrality when it comes to the situation in Ukraine, President Vadim Krasnoselsky said on Friday.

"What is happening between Russia and Ukraine is a tragedy for me.

Transnistria adheres to neutrality in the situation in Ukraine, the PMR is not dangerous for its neighbors - neither for Ukraine, nor for Moldova," Krasnoselsky told reporters.

According to the PMR president, Ukraine's rhetoric on being able to capture Transnistria is a provocation. Krasnosesky added that Transnistria is not planning to attack Ukraine.

"An attack by Transnistria on Ukraine is impossible," the president said.