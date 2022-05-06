UrduPoint.com

Transnistria Neutral When It Comes To Ukraine Conflict - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Transnistria Neutral When it Comes to Ukraine Conflict - President

The breakaway state of Transnistria (PMR) adheres to neutrality when it comes to the situation in Ukraine, President Vadim Krasnoselsky said on Friday

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The breakaway state of Transnistria (PMR) adheres to neutrality when it comes to the situation in Ukraine, President Vadim Krasnoselsky said on Friday.

"What is happening between Russia and Ukraine is a tragedy for me.

Transnistria adheres to neutrality in the situation in Ukraine, the PMR is not dangerous for its neighbors - neither for Ukraine, nor for Moldova," Krasnoselsky told reporters.

According to the PMR president, Ukraine's rhetoric on being able to capture Transnistria is a provocation. Krasnosesky added that Transnistria is not planning to attack Ukraine.

"An attack by Transnistria on Ukraine is impossible," the president said.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Moldova

Recent Stories

Havana Hotel Explosion Death Toll Raises to 8 - Au ..

Havana Hotel Explosion Death Toll Raises to 8 - Authorities

1 minute ago
 Biden to Sign $100Mln Weapons Package for Ukraine ..

Biden to Sign $100Mln Weapons Package for Ukraine in Coming Days - Reports

1 minute ago
 20 criminals held, contraband seized

20 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 Dist admin, food dept seized 10990 metric tons whe ..

Dist admin, food dept seized 10990 metric tons wheat

1 minute ago
 PUC urges Imran Khan for withdrawal of Mazari's le ..

PUC urges Imran Khan for withdrawal of Mazari's letter to UN

3 minutes ago
 UN chief urges end to Ukraine Invasion for sake of ..

UN chief urges end to Ukraine Invasion for sake of entire world

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.