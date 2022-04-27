UrduPoint.com

Transnistria Not Planning To Hold Any Referendums - President

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Transnistria Not Planning to Hold Any Referendums - President

The breakaway state of Transnistria is not planning to hold any referendums, President Vadim Krasnoselsky said on Wednesday, and called not to react to fake news

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The breakaway state of Transnistria is not planning to hold any referendums, President Vadim Krasnoselsky said on Wednesday, and called not to react to fake news.

"I declare as the head of the country: no referendums are planned in Transnistria. Do not react to 'garbage' that is being spread in the information field," Krasnoselsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Recent Stories

Biden says US-Russia prisoner swap required 'diffi ..

Biden says US-Russia prisoner swap required 'difficult decisions'

12 minutes ago
 Czech Republic Not Yet Notified About Disruptions ..

Czech Republic Not Yet Notified About Disruptions in Russian Gas Supplies - Prim ..

14 minutes ago
 Russia's Embassy in Sarajevo Not Aware of Problems ..

Russia's Embassy in Sarajevo Not Aware of Problems With Gas Supplies to BiH

14 minutes ago
 Romanian Defense Minister Says Weapons Supplies to ..

Romanian Defense Minister Says Weapons Supplies to Ukraine Not on Agenda

14 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Says India Should Stop Caring Abo ..

Foreign Minister Says India Should Stop Caring About Foreign Approval

14 minutes ago
 India's Modi to Talk to Scholz, Macron During Euro ..

India's Modi to Talk to Scholz, Macron During Europe Trip in May - New Delhi

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.