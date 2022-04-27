Transnistria Not Planning to Hold Any Referendums - President

The breakaway state of Transnistria is not planning to hold any referendums, President Vadim Krasnoselsky said on Wednesday, and called not to react to fake news

"I declare as the head of the country: no referendums are planned in Transnistria. Do not react to 'garbage' that is being spread in the information field," Krasnoselsky wrote on his Telegram channel.