Transnistria Open To 5+2 Talks With Moldova, Mediators In October - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Transnistria's top diplomat Vitaly Ignatiev is ready to sit down with Moldova, mediators and observers for talks in the 5+2 format in October, his office announced Wednesday.

The foreign policy chief of the province, which broke away after a military clash with Moldova almost three decades ago, met with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Vasile Sova in the Chisinau office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) earlier in the day.

"During the talks on the outlooks for a regular meeting of the Permanent Council .

.. Vitaly Ignatiev confirmed Transnistria's readiness to participate in this meeting in Bratislava from October 7-8," the Transnistrian Foreign Ministry said.

The so-called 5+2 format includes Moldova and Transnistria as the two conflict sides, the OSCE, Russia and Ukraine as mediators, and the European Union and the United States as observers. The format's goal, according to the OSCE, is an agreement that would keep the region within Moldova but give it a special status.

