Transnistria Open To Negotiations With Moldova, Mediators At All Levels - Foreign Minister

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The foreign minister of the breakaway Transnistria region of Moldova, Vitaly Ignatiev, at a meeting with international mediators of the Transnistrian peace talks in the 5+2 format on Friday confirmed commitment of Tiraspol to negotiations at all levels, including bilateral dialogue with Chisinau, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The 5+2 format of Transnistrian peace talks was officially established in 2005. It includes the two conflict parties - Chisinau and Tiraspol, three mediators - Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and the two observers - the European Union and United States.

"The foreign minister has confirmed readiness of the Transistrian side for active and result-oriented work at all levels of the negotiation process, including talks of the Chisinau and Tiraspol representatives on political issues," the statement said.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the Transnistrian Settlement Process Franco Frattini, in turn, welcomed Transnistria's openness to the dialogue with Moldova, including through 1+1 talks and the extended 5+2 format, which is scheduled to take place in Bratislava in October with participation of OSCE Chairman Miroslav Lajcak, the statement added.

Transnistria, a region with a predominantly ethnically Russian and Ukrainian population, seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing its possible reunion with Romania. The secession led to an armed conflict that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, albeit the diplomatic strife remains unresolved. Moldova insists on offering the region an autonomy status while Transnistria wants international recognition.

