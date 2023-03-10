UrduPoint.com

Transnistria Proposes To Discuss Attempted Terrorist Attack In Tiraspol At UN - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria, PMR) proposes to discuss the situation around the attempted terrorist attack in Tiraspol earlier this week at the UN platform, the PMR Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Transnistrian State Security Ministry said that local security forces had averted a terrorist attack targeting President Vadim Krasnoselsky. They believe the attack had been plotted by Ukraine's Security Service.

"In the letter of the PMR president to the permanent members of the UN Security Council, a proposal was made to initiate a discussion of the prevented terrorist attack at the site of the United Nations in order to agree on effective international measures to reduce tension and ensure appropriate conditions for the security of all residents of Transnistria," the ministry said in a statement.

Tiraspol also asked Kiev for assistance in requesting clarifications from the relevant authorities in connection with the preparation of a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Security Service, the statement read.

