Transnistria Raises Terrorist Threat Level - Head of Unrecognized Republic

The unrecognized republic of Transnistria has imposed a red level of the terrorist threat which envisages taking additional security measures, Vadim Krasnoselsky, the republic's president, said on Tuesday

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The unrecognized republic of Transnistria has imposed a red level of the terrorist threat which envisages taking additional security measures, Vadim Krasnoselsky, the republic's president, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Joint Control Commission for managing the peacekeeping operation in Transnistria (PMR) told Sputnik that the republic's authorities will soon make decisions to "protect its interests."

"The PMR President Vadim Krasnoselsky held a meeting of the Security Council of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR).

The main issue is terrorist attacks on infrastructure facilities and state institutions of the republic," Krasnoselsky's press office said.

The PMR authorities added that three terrorist attacks have occurred in the republic in recent days.

"The level of danger was recognized by members of the PMR Security Council as critical. A decision was made to introduce a 'red' level of terrorist threat in the country, which provides for the adoption of additional measures to ensure the security of the individual, society and the state," the office said.