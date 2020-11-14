Transnistria Reports Record 248 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Authorities

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The breakaway region of Transnistria has registered record 248 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the regional response center said on Friday.

"A total of 996 samples were sent for research on Thursday.

Tests for the previous days remained in operation in laboratories. According to the data, 248 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded," the statement said.

A total of 205 patients were discharged from hospitals and two patients died over the given period.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Transnistrian authorities have recorded 8,847 cases of the infection and 184 fatalities.