Transnistria Sees No Moldovan Interest in Holding Meeting in 5+2 Format - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The self-proclaimed Republic of Transnistria does not see that Moldova is interested in holding a new meeting in the 5+2 format - between Moldova, Transnistria, Russia, Ukraine, the OSCE as well as the EU and the US as observers - President Vadim Krasnoselsky told Sputnik.

"On December 2, I sent a letter to Moldovan President Ms. Maia Sandu via the OSCE mission to ask her to appoint a political representative and call a meeting in the 5+2 format," Krasnoselsky said.

"I have not received any response yet and see no interest (of Chisinau)," he added.