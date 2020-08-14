Transnistria Storing COVID-19 Plasma to Make Antiviral

The interior affairs authority of Moldova's breakaway Transnistria province said Thursday that a regional center for blood research had begun storing plasma donated by recovered coronavirus patients to make a drug that it claims will help severe patients

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The interior affairs authority of Moldova's breakaway Transnistria province said Thursday that a regional center for blood research had begun storing plasma donated by recovered coronavirus patients to make a drug that it claims will help severe patients.

Plasma, which is the liquid part of blood, is believed to retain antibodies against COVID-19 after a patient has made a full recovery. There is no approved treatment against the viral disease but plasma-based therapies might help patients with severe symptoms fight it off.

"A universal coronavirus treatment will be produced and stored at the Republican Blood Center. Health care providers will then use it to treat severe patients," Transnistria's Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The region's COVID-19 response center has confirmed 1,635 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Fifty-six people have died from virus-related complications and further 1,434 have recovered.