Transnistria Suspends Border Crossing Restrictions for Moldovan Vehicles - President

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The authorities of the breakaway state of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), also known as Transnistria, have temporarily lifted restrictions on Moldovan vehicles crossing the Ukrainian borders from the Transnistrian side, President Vadim Krasnoselsky said on Tuesday after having a meeting with Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev.

On January 10, the Moldovan border police temporarily limited crossing of the Ukrainian border for cars with PMR registration plates. Tiraspol responded by announcing its own restrictions starting January 24. On Monday Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Kiku said that Ukraine was planning to prohibit vehicles registered in the PMR from crossing its border.

At the same time, he specified that the previous limitation would lose force on January 20.

"As Moldova has not overturned, but only suspended this discriminatory measure against Transnistrian citizens we similarly suspend the tit-for-tat measures against Moldovan citizens. If Moldova cancels its restrictions, we will cancel ours as well. If they suspend, we suspend as well," Krasnoselsky said.

Transnistria broke away from Moldova shortly after the latter's independence in 1992. After a failed attempt to resolve the issue by force, the region became de facto independent from Chisinau.