MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Transnistria will use its state symbols at public meetings and events despite Moldova's calls to abandon them, Vadim Krasnoselsky, the president of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria, PMR), told Sputnik in an interview.

Earlier in December, the Moldova Reintegration Bureau urged Transnistria not to use its symbols on documents when communicating with Chisinau and international partners.

"We will use our symbols at any meeting, at any venue. This is our right," he said.

Krasnoselsky also recalled that the symbols were approved by a document signed by the Moldovan side as well.

"This, I guess, was 1997. And Moldova recognized absolutely all our symbols. Therefore, individual statements of Moldovan politicians are (made) either due to illiteracy, or provocation," he said.

When asked about Chisinau's statements on the non-recognition of Krasnoselsky as the president, the leader advised Moldova to figure out what it recognized and what it did not.

Krasnoselsky stressed that Moldova participated in the 5 + 2 format, a platform for negotiations on the Transnistria conflict, where the PMR was presented by the president and the officials appointed by the president. He stressed that the format was recognized by the entire world community.

"That is, they do not recognize it somewhere at the same time, and then they sit down at the negotiating table and talk. That is, they recognize it," Krasnoselsky added.

Transnistria, 60% of whose population are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on a wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by the Moldovan authorities to resolve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory virtually outside the control of Chisinau.