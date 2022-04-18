UrduPoint.com

Transnistria Urges EU To Mediate Chisinau-Tiraspol Steel Plant Issue - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Transnistria Urges EU to Mediate Chisinau-Tiraspol Steel Plant Issue - Foreign Ministry

The Transnistrian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it has sent an appeal to the head of the European Union delegation to Moldova, Janis Mazeiks, regarding Chisinau's blockade of the Moldova Steel Works (MSW) plant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Transnistrian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it has sent an appeal to the head of the European Union delegation to Moldova, Janis Mazeiks, regarding Chisinau's blockade of the Moldova Steel Works (MSW) plant.

"The Republic of Moldova continues to block the operation of the plant, in particular by preventing the import of raw materials and the export of finished products both from the territory of RM (Republic of Moldova) and in transit through it. RM's restrictions could have serious socio-economic consequences," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also proposed urgent consultations at the level of the head of the EU delegation in order to develop sustainable mechanisms to resume the plant's operations.

Transnistria, 60% of whose population are Russian and Ukrainian, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory not controlled by Chisinau de facto.

