Transnistria Urges International Partners to Prevent Destabilization in Security Zone

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The foreign ministry of the breakaway state of Transnistria on Wednesday called on the international partners within the 5+2 format to provide assistance to prevent attempts to destabilize the situation in the security zone at the Moldovan-Transnistrian border.

According to the ministry, over the past months, Chisinau has not complied with its obligations as part of the negotiation process and has been organizing "provocative actions" at the border with Transnistria.

"Due to negative trends, the Foreign Ministry of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic informed all participants of the 5 + 2 format and other diplomatic missions about the measures taken by the Transnistrian side to prevent a crisis in the security zone, and also called on international partners to provide the necessary political and diplomatic assistance to prevent Chisinau's plans to destabilize the situation," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry added that Tiraspol had information about Chisinau's planned actions against members of the joint peacekeeping forces in the security zone, which may lead to unpredictable consequences.

The so-called 5+2 format for the Transnistrian conflict talks was officially established in 2005, prior to which the parties to the talks had worked for three years in the format of regular meetings. The platform involves not only the two main parties to the conflict, Chisinau and Tiraspol, but also Russia, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and Ukraine as mediators, and the European Union and the United States as observers.