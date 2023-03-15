Transnistria Will Not Extradite Terrorist Attack Suspects to Moldova - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The authorities of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria, PMR) will not extradite to Moldova those detained in the case of preparing terrorist attacks against the OSCE delegation and top officials of the PMR in Tiraspol, Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev said on Wednesday.

Last week, the State Security Ministry of Transnistria said that a terrorist attack targeting a number of officials of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic has been prevented, suspects have been detained. On Tuesday, the Moldovan Bureau of reintegration said that it asks the authorities of Transnistria to hand over to Chisinau the suspects in the preparation of the terrorist attack in Tiraspol and provide detailed information about the incident.

"The investigation will be conducted within the framework of the law and on the territory of Transnistria in full compliance with the current norms. We will not hand over anyone away to anyone. Moreover, the investigation has questions, work is underway to establish the circumstances of the delivery of explosives through the territory of Moldova," Ignatiev was quoted as saying by the Pridnestrovian tv channel.