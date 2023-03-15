UrduPoint.com

Transnistria Will Not Extradite Terrorist Attack Suspects To Moldova - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Transnistria Will Not Extradite Terrorist Attack Suspects to Moldova - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The authorities of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria, PMR) will not extradite to Moldova those detained in the case of preparing terrorist attacks against the OSCE delegation and top officials of the PMR in Tiraspol, Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev said on Wednesday.

Last week, the State Security Ministry of Transnistria said that a terrorist attack targeting a number of officials of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic has been prevented, suspects have been detained. On Tuesday, the Moldovan Bureau of reintegration said that it asks the authorities of Transnistria to hand over to Chisinau the suspects in the preparation of the terrorist attack in Tiraspol and provide detailed information about the incident.

"The investigation will be conducted within the framework of the law and on the territory of Transnistria in full compliance with the current norms. We will not hand over anyone away to anyone. Moreover, the investigation has questions, work is underway to establish the circumstances of the delivery of explosives through the territory of Moldova," Ignatiev was quoted as saying by the Pridnestrovian tv channel.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Tiraspol Chisinau Moldova TV Top

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

9 minutes ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

1 hour ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

1 hour ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

60 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

1 hour ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.