Transnistria Withstanding Energy Crisis Challenges - President

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The breakaway republic of Transnistria in the northeast of Moldova is coping well with the challenges posed by the energy crisis, Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky said on Monday.

"Transnistria is coping with challenges due to the difficult situation in the energy sector. The most important thing is that all citizens, as well as kindergartens, schools, hospitals and other social institutions, are provided with heating," Krasnoselsky said in a statement released by his office.

Last month, Moldova's national gas company, Moldovagaz, announced a reduction in Russian gas supplies starting November 1, as the country is heavily indebted.

Of the 5.7 million cubic meters supplied in total by Gazprom, Moldova will receive 3.4 million and Transnistria 2.3 million cubic meters per day, which means a more than 40% reduction compared with October.

Transnistria, where 60% of residents are ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova since before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova, driven by nationalism, would merge with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory not controlled by Chisinau.