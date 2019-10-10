UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transnistrian 5+2 Format Settlement Talks End In Bratislava With No Final Protocol - OSCE

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 10:44 PM

Transnistrian 5+2 Format Settlement Talks End in Bratislava With No Final Protocol - OSCE

The 5+2 format talks on Transnistria completed on Thursday in Bratislava with all the participants expressing commitment to continue working on a new Bratislava Protocol, Head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova Claus Neukirch said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The 5+2 format talks on Transnistria completed on Thursday in Bratislava with all the participants expressing commitment to continue working on a new Bratislava Protocol, Head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova Claus Neukirch said.

"The talks in Bratislava, which took place on 9 and 10 October, have been constructive, although difficult at times. The Sides have reviewed the status quo of the 'Berlin-plus' package and discussed new priority areas for confidence-building. The Sides were very close to adopting a Protocol. The negotiations will continue in the next days with a view to producing a final version of the Bratislava Protocol," Neukirch said, as quoted by a press release.

Miroslav Lajcak, the organization's chairperson-in-office and the Slovak foreign minister, called on the participants of the talks to make effort in finding a compromise on the new protocol as soon as possible.

"I appeal to the whole '5+2' format, in particular to Moldova and Transdniestria, to do everything they can to find a compromise on the Protocol, which will be mutually acceptable, pragmatic and allow the Sides to work for the benefit of the people on both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River," Lajcak said.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister of the breakaway Transnistria region, Vitaly Ignatiev, accused Chisinau of the failure to agree on the new protocol at the recent talks.

Transnistria, a region with a predominantly ethnic Russian and Ukrainian population, is a self-proclaimed republic that seceded from the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990, fearing the country's possible reunion with Romania. The move triggered a war that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, but the conflict has remained unresolved Moldova insists on offering the region the status of autonomy while Transnistria wants international recognition.

The so-called 5+2 format for the Transnistrian conflict talks was officially established in 2005, prior to which the parties to the talks had worked for three years in the format of regular meetings. The platform involves not only the two main parties to the conflict, Chisinau and Tiraspol, but also Russia, the OSCE and Ukraine as mediators, and the European Union and the United States as observers.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Tiraspol Chisinau Bratislava Romania United States Moldova July October All From

Recent Stories

Kashmir becomes nuclear flashpoint: Speakers

38 seconds ago

Red Cross Chief Says to Meet With Russian Deputy D ..

2 minutes ago

US House Panels Subpoena Giuliani Associates for D ..

2 minutes ago

Qatari Defense Minister Supports Turkish Operation ..

2 minutes ago

UN to Scale Up Humanitarian Work in Areas Near Tur ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Foreign Minister Summons Turkish Ambassado ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.