UrduPoint.com

Transnistrian Foreign Ministry Says Ukraine Responsible For Cobasna Explosions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Transnistrian Foreign Ministry Says Ukraine Responsible for Cobasna Explosions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Vitaly Ignatiev, the foreign minister of the unrecognized Transnistria, said on Wednesday that Ukraine is behind explosions in the Cobasna village, where a large ammunition depot is located.

"There were incidents near the ammunition depot in Cobasna.

As for who is responsible, according to the first preliminary data of the investigation, the traces lead to Ukraine," Ignatiev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that those who committed terrorist attacks in Transnistria already left for Ukraine.

Ignatiev added that Moldova is in fact waging an economic war against the unrecognized republic.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Lead Moldova

Recent Stories

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

10 minutes ago
 Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed ..

Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed After Lengthy Negotiations - M ..

2 minutes ago
 SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessi ..

SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessible to smaller investors

2 minutes ago
 GCU achieves its highest international ranking to ..

GCU achieves its highest international ranking to date

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

2 minutes ago
 Sana Ullah leaves for Karachi

Sana Ullah leaves for Karachi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.