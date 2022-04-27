Transnistrian Foreign Ministry Says Ukraine Responsible for Cobasna Explosions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Vitaly Ignatiev, the foreign minister of the unrecognized Transnistria, said on Wednesday that Ukraine is behind explosions in the Cobasna village, where a large ammunition depot is located.

"There were incidents near the ammunition depot in Cobasna.

As for who is responsible, according to the first preliminary data of the investigation, the traces lead to Ukraine," Ignatiev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that those who committed terrorist attacks in Transnistria already left for Ukraine.

Ignatiev added that Moldova is in fact waging an economic war against the unrecognized republic.