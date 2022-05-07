UrduPoint.com

Transnistrian Interior Ministry Confirms 4 Explosions At Border With Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 01:31 PM

Transnistrian Interior Ministry Confirms 4 Explosions at Border With Ukraine

Four explosions occurred on Friday evening in the Transnistrian village of Varancau at the border with Ukraine, with explosive devices being allegedly dropped from a drone, the Interior Ministry of the unrecognized Moldovan Republic of Transnistria said on Saturday

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Four explosions occurred on Friday evening in the Transnistrian village of Varancau at the border with Ukraine, with explosive devices being allegedly dropped from a drone, the Interior Ministry of the unrecognized Moldovan Republic of Transnistria said on Saturday.

"Four explosions occurred near the village of Varancau in Ribnita district, in the area of the former airfield. In the evening of May 6, approximately at 21:40 (18:40 GMT), the first two explosive devices were dropped, presumably from a drone. An hour later the attack was repeated," the ministry said on social media.

The ministry added that the craters were about 1 meter (3 feet) deep and about 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) in diameter.

"An investigative and operational group is working at the site. Experts withdrew from the scene the elements remaining from the cumulative explosive device for examination," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that it was the second incident near the village of Varancau, with the first one occurring on May 5, when two explosive devices were likewise dropped from a drone. No casualties have been reported in all cases, the ministry added.

