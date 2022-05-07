Transnistrian Interior Ministry Confirms 4 Explosions at Border With Ukraine

Four explosions occurred on Friday evening in the Transnistrian village of Varancau at the border with Ukraine, with explosive devices allegedly dropped from a drone, the Interior Ministry of the unrecognized Moldovan Republic of Transnistria said on Saturday

CHISINAU/TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Four explosions occurred on Friday evening in the Transnistrian village of Varancau at the border with Ukraine, with explosive devices allegedly dropped from a drone, the Interior Ministry of the unrecognized Moldovan Republic of Transnistria said on Saturday.

"Four explosions occurred near the village of Varancau in Ribnita district, in the area of the former airfield. In the evening of May 6, approximately at 9:40 p.m. (18:40 GMT), the first two explosive devices were dropped, presumably from a drone. An hour later the attack was repeated," the ministry said on social media.

The ministry added that the craters were about 1 meter (3 feet) deep and about 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) in diameter.

"An investigative and operational group is working at the site. Experts withdrew from the scene the elements remaining from the cumulative explosive device for examination," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that it was the second incident near the village of Varancau, with the first one occurring on May 5, when two explosive devices were likewise dropped from a drone. No casualties have been reported in both cases, the ministry added.

Later in the day, Moldovan President Maia Sandu confirmed that explosives had been dropped by drones in Transnistria overnight Saturday but said that it resulted in two explosions.

"According to our information, there were two explosions in Transnistria last night, in the area of the former military airfield, no victims were recorded. The explosions were determined to be drone-related, with the remnants of explosive devices found on the runway of that airfield," Sandu told a briefing.

Moldovan experts keep working at the site and gathering information about the incident, the president said, noting that Chisinau is closely monitoring the situation, while putting a premium on public safety and seeking to maintain security and stability in the country.

Transnistria has been shattered by explosions since last Monday, when a series of blasts occurred in the building of its Ministry of State Security in the Transnistrian capital of Tiraspol. On Tuesday, two more explosions hit the Maiac town in the Grigoriopol district, with no casualties reported.

The local authorities introduced a red terrorist threat level and initiated a criminal probe into "the acts of terrorism." Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky blamed the attacks on Ukraine, while Sandu insisted that the attempts to escalate the situation in the region are undertaken by pro-war Transnistrian forces, which she believes try to drag Moldova into war.