Transnistrian Interior Ministry Reports 2 Blasts In Maiac Town Of Grigoriopol District

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 12:25 PM

Transnistrian Interior Ministry Reports 2 Blasts in Maiac Town of Grigoriopol District

Two explosions have hit the Maiac town in the Grigoriopol district of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic , the Transnistrian interior ministry said on Tuesday

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Two explosions have hit the Maiac town in the Grigoriopol district of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic , the Transnistrian interior ministry said on Tuesday.

"In the early morning of April 26, two explosions occurred in the town of Maiac, the Grigoriopol district: the first was at 06:40 (local time, 03:40GMT), the second at 07:05," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Law enforcement officers and emergency services of Transnistria were sent to the scene, while the territory of the Transnistrian Radio and Television Center (TRTC) in Maiac was cordoned off.

"As of 9 a.m., it is known that the two most powerful antennas were out of order: one megawatt capacity, a second half-megawatt. Both rebroadcast Russian radio. None of the TRTC employees and local residents were injured," the statement added.

On Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a series of explosions occurred on Monday in Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized republic.

