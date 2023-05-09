Transnistrian Leader Says Law Enforcement Forces on Duty to Prevent Terrorist Attacks

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Transnistrian law enforcement forces are being on alert to prevent possible terrorist attacks from the Ukrainian side, the leader of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), Vadim Krasnoselsky, said on Tuesday.

"Our law enforcement forces are on duty.

They are monitoring, obtaining operational information, and have the technical capabilities to prevent possible terrorist attacks and provocations. Nevertheless, we must be vigilant in any case and take care of ourselves and our close people," Krasnoselsky told reporters.

The Transnistrian leader also said that the situation around the breakaway region was tense, adding that there was a threat of "various provocations."