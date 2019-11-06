UrduPoint.com
Transnistrian Leader To Hold Several Meetings With Russian Gov't Officials - Press Service

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

Transnistrian Leader to Hold Several Meetings With Russian Gov't Officials - Press Service

Transnistria, November 5 (Sputnik) - Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky left the self-proclaimed republic for Moscow to meet a number of Russian government officials, the Transnistrian presidential press service said on Tuesday in a statement.

"The discussion of issues, which are important for the residents of Transnistria, requires the presence of the head of the Transnistrian state in the Russian capital [of Moscow]," the statement said.

According to the press service, Krasnoselsky will spend several days in Moscow. The list of the Russian officials who will meet the Transnistrian leader has not been announced yet.

Transnistria, which is mostly populated by ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, seceded from Moldova in 1990, fearing its possible reunion with Romania. The split led to an armed conflict that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. Moldova has offered the region autonomy, while Transnistria seeks international recognition.

In mid-October, a two-day round of negotiations on the Transnistrian conflict settlement in the 5+2 format was held in Bratislava. The format was officially established in 2005. It includes the two conflict parties ” Chisinau and Tiraspol, three mediators ” Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) ” and two observers: the European Union and the United States. However, the parties failed to sign any document to conclude the negotiations.

