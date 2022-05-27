Transnistrian Parliament Approves Appointment of Rosenberg as Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The parliament of the Moldovan breakaway region of Transnistria on Friday supported the appointment of former Agriculture Minister Alexander Rosenberg as the republic's new prime minister, the parliament's press office said.

Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky proposed Rosenberg's candidacy for the post on Thursday. The parliament held an extraordinary meeting to discuss the candidacy earlier on Friday.

"The Supreme Council (the parliament) reviewed and approved the president's proposal to appoint Alexander Rosenberg as prime minister," the office said in a statement.

On Thursday, Krasnoselsky signed a decree dismissing former Prime Minister Alexander Martynov and the entire Transnistrian government.

Rosenberg, 55, was born in the Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia and graduated from the State Agrarian University of Moldova. In 2022, he was appointed the Transnistrian minister of agriculture before becoming prime minister.