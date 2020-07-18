UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transnistrian Parliament Asks Russia For Humanitarian Aid Over COVID-19, Natural Disasters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Transnistrian Parliament Asks Russia for Humanitarian Aid Over COVID-19, Natural Disasters

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The Transnistrian parliament speaker has requested the head of the ruling United Russia parliamentary group in the State Duma to mull the possibility of providing humanitarian aid to the self-proclaimed republic amid the pandemic crisis and the combination of recent natural disasters.

"Alexander Korshunov voiced to Sergey Neverov a request for the Russian Federation to consider the possibility of providing humanitarian or technical assistance to Transnistria," the latter's parliament said.

According to the parliamentary speaker, the situation in the republic has worsened not only due to the global economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, but also drought, freeze and flooding in the region this year.

All this has led to the shortages of budget revenues, according to the official.

Transnistria, which is mostly populated by ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, seceded from Moldova in 1990, fearing the latter's possible reunion with Romania. The split led to an armed conflict that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. Moldova has offered the region autonomy, while Transnistria seeks international recognition.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Budget Drought Split Romania Moldova From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

1 hour ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

6 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

6 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.