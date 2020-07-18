Transnistrian Parliament Asks Russia for Humanitarian Aid Over COVID-19, Natural Disasters

(@FahadShabbir)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The Transnistrian parliament speaker has requested the head of the ruling United Russia parliamentary group in the State Duma to mull the possibility of providing humanitarian aid to the self-proclaimed republic amid the pandemic crisis and the combination of recent natural disasters.

"Alexander Korshunov voiced to Sergey Neverov a request for the Russian Federation to consider the possibility of providing humanitarian or technical assistance to Transnistria," the latter's parliament said.

According to the parliamentary speaker, the situation in the republic has worsened not only due to the global economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, but also drought, freeze and flooding in the region this year.

All this has led to the shortages of budget revenues, according to the official.

Transnistria, which is mostly populated by ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, seceded from Moldova in 1990, fearing the latter's possible reunion with Romania. The split led to an armed conflict that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. Moldova has offered the region autonomy, while Transnistria seeks international recognition.