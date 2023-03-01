Transnistrian Settlement Takes Priority for OSCE in 2023 - North Macedonian Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The settlement of the Transnistrian conflict is a priority for the current chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), North Macedonian Foreign Minister and current OSCE chairman Bujar Osmani said on Tuesday.

"I offer to facilitate the dialogue and organize a conference in Skopje. We will focus particularly on the Transnistrian settlement under line that this is a priority of our chairmanship," Osmani said at a Helsinki Commission hearing in Washington.

Mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau following a two-year military conflict.

In 2005, the "5+2" negotiations on the Transnistrian settlement process began, involving Moldova and Transnistria, as the two sides of the conflict, Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE as mediators, with the European Union and the United States acting as observers. The initiative was stalled in 2019, when the last round of discussions took place in Bratislava from October 9-10, and has not been revived since.