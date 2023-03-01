UrduPoint.com

Transnistrian Settlement Takes Priority For OSCE In 2023 - North Macedonian Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Transnistrian Settlement Takes Priority for OSCE in 2023 - North Macedonian Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The settlement of the Transnistrian conflict is a priority for the current chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), North Macedonian Foreign Minister and current OSCE chairman Bujar Osmani said on Tuesday.

"I offer to facilitate the dialogue and organize a conference in Skopje. We will focus particularly on the Transnistrian settlement under line that this is a priority of our chairmanship," Osmani said at a Helsinki Commission hearing in Washington.

Mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau following a two-year military conflict.

In 2005, the "5+2" negotiations on the Transnistrian settlement process began, involving Moldova and Transnistria, as the two sides of the conflict, Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE as mediators, with the European Union and the United States acting as observers. The initiative was stalled in 2019, when the last round of discussions took place in Bratislava from October 9-10, and has not been revived since.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Europe Washington European Union Helsinki Skopje Chisinau Bratislava United States Moldova October 2019 From

Recent Stories

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

34 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

34 minutes ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

1 hour ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

48 minutes ago
 Children of police martyrs to get free admission i ..

Children of police martyrs to get free admission in Superior colleges

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.