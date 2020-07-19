UrduPoint.com
Transnistrian War Veterans Rally In Chisinau To Demand Resignation Of Cabinet, President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Several hundred of veterans of the Transnistrian conflict have staged a protest in central Chisinau to demand the resignation of Moldovan President Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Ion Chicu, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The veterans are dissatisfied that the government has not provided them with social benefits, which were promised after similar protests in March and May. A similar demonstration was also held on Thursday and escalated into clashes with police. The authorities subsequently opened a criminal case.

On Sunday, protesters gathered near the parliament building again. They are chanting: "Resignation," "Dodon is a traitor," "The people are us." Police officers have, meanwhile, installed loudspeakers calling on the demonstrators to protest peacefully.

"The authorities no longer have the courage. Down with their dictatorship.

We are being pushed into poverty, we do not want to tolerate it. Our demands are the same, we are still ready to sit down at the negotiating table, but now we are defending our freedom," Konstantin Kovrig, one of the protest organizers and a member of the National Council of Veterans, told reporters.

He went on to demand "immediate resignation" of the government and its replacement by an "independent cabinet." President Dodon and parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii must also step down, according to the activist.

The veterans intend to continue their protests daily until their demands are heard.

Transnistria, which is mostly populated by ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, seceded from Moldova in 1990, fearing the latter's possible reunion with Romania. The split led to an armed conflict that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. De facto, Transnistria has become a territory out of Chisinau's control.

