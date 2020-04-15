TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) A patient of a Transnistrian infectious diseases hospital infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll in Transnistria (Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, PMR) to nine, the coronavirus response center in the PMR said.

"A 66-year-old Tiraspol resident was admitted to the Slobodzey infectious diseases hospital on April 9 from intensive care... with severe double viral-bacterial pneumonia," the center said.

"COVID-19 was confirmed in the patient. The situation was aggravated by coronary heart disease, second degree obesity. Despite all the efforts by doctors, the patient died," it said.