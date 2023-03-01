UrduPoint.com

Transnistria's Defense Ministry Launches 3-Month Military Training Camp

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 12:08 AM

The Defense Ministry of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria) said on Tuesday that it is launching a three-month military training program for men under the age of 55 for further service in the peacekeeping contingent

"The peacekeeping contingent of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic invites citizens to take part in the next three-month training camp from March 1," the ministry said in a statement.

Volunteers will be provided with a monetary allowance, clothing, accommodation and meals, the ministry noted.

Mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau following a two-year military conflict.

Peace in the zone of the Transnistrian conflict is supported by a joint peacekeeping force, which includes 402 Russian military personnel, 492 Transnistrian soldiers, 355 Moldovan servicemen, as well as ten military observers from Ukraine.

Tensions in the contested region escalated after the start of Russia's military operation in neighboring Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry warned on February 23 that Ukraine was planning a military provocation in Transnistria with the involvement of the Ukrainian army and the nationalists of the Azov Regiment (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia). Moscow claimed Kiev could stage a Russian offensive from Transnistria to justify invading the region.

