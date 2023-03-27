(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Transnistria's President Vadim Krasnoselsky had a video call with US Ambassador to Moldova Kent Logsdon, during which he suggested that the US take part in the investigation of the prevented terrorist attacks in the breakaway region, his press service said on Monday

"Emphasizing the openness of the investigation conducted by the Pridnestrovian law enforcement agencies, the PMR (Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, Transnistria) President suggested that the FBI specialists join it in this regard," the statement read.

The prevented attacks were the main topic of the conversation between the two officials, according to the statement. Krasnoselsky expressed his willingness to provide access to the evidence to the FBI and assist in a "detailed and comprehensive study of the investigation materials" to establish the circumstances of the "planned large-scale crime and prevent a similar incident."

The Transnistria head also recalled that a US citizen, Head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova Kelly Keiderling, was part of the OSCE delegation that was going to be attacked in February.

On March 9, the ministry of state security of the PMR said that a terrorist attack against PMR officials had been prevented in the city of Tiraspol and that the attack had been prepared under the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine. Those involved in the preparation of the attack were arrested and are giving confessions. According to the investigators, it was planned the attack would be carried out on a busy road in the center of Tiraspol. Members of a criminal group were going to use a car registered in Transnistria, having loaded it with explosives and striking elements.

Anatoly Guretsky, Prosecutor of the PMR, said that the investigation established the preparation of another terrorist attack against the OSCE delegation on February 14. The perpetrators planned to attack the delegation on its way to Chisinau near the Tighina Fortress.

The Security Service of Ukraine has refuted the allegations and called them a provocation.