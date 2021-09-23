MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The 5+2 format meeting on the Transnistria conflict settlement will take place in Stockholm in November, Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It is planned for November.

The 5+2 format comprises Transnistria, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the United States and the European Union. All the participants of this format gather for a permanent meeting. As of now, Sweden chairs the OSCE, and we plan to hold this meeting in Sweden, Stockholm," Krasnoselsky said.