TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has expressed willingness to continue dialogue with Moldova following the latter's parliamentary elections, his press office said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Moldova held the snap parliamentarian elections. According to the central election committee, the pro-Western Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) got 52.8% of the votes, while the electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists came second with 27.17%.

"The Republic of Moldova is peculiar to change negotiation agenda after another wave of electoral processes. Nevertheless, the Transnistrian side is ready to continue negotiations and counts on rising activity in this direction," Krasnoselsky said.

The elections' results were predictable, the Transnistrian leader added.

The current changes in Moldova are evolutionary, not revolutionary as before. This shows that people support the course determined by the country's political elite, Krasnoselsky said.

Transnistria is the breakaway region with a predominantly ethnically Russian and Ukrainian population. Although it officially belongs to Moldova, Chisinau de-facto does not rule it following the region's secession in 1990 due to fears of possible reunion with Romania. The separation resulted in an armed conflict finished in 1992. However, the issue is still unresolved. Moldova and Transnistria take part in the negotiation process on settling the conflict in the "5+2" format with Russia, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and Ukraine as mediators, and the EU and the US as observers.