Transparency International Becomes Undesirable In Russian - Justice Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Non-governmental organization Transparency International was added on the list of organizations undesirable in Russia, the Russian Justice Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Non-governmental organization Transparency International was added on the list of organizations undesirable in Russia, the Russian Justice Ministry said.

In early March, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office recognized the activities of Transparency International as undesirable in the country.

The activities of this organization go beyond the declared goals and objectives, it said.

"The Russian Justice Ministry has included the foreign non-governmental organization Transparency International, the Federal Republic of Germany, in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are recognized as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement says.

