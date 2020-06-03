Transport Canada to Extend Mask Requirements to Aviation Crew, Workers - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Non-medical facial masking measures in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus for Canadian air passengers are being extended to crew and airport staff, Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced on Wednesday.

"For aviation, effective June 4, existing requirements for face-coverings for passengers will extend to flight crews and also airport workers in the restricted area of a terminal, when they are not able to physically distance," Garneau said.

The transport minister added that an exemption is being granted to pilots on the flight deck.

Additionally, Transport Canada released guidance about non-medical masking for personnel in marine, rail, and road transport, also mandating that face-coverings be used when social distancing is not possible.

Canadian health authorities recommend - when not possible to maintain a physical distance of two meters - to use of a non-medical face covering of some kind.

Canadian officials continue to urge Canadians to forego so-called "non-essential" travel until it is safe to do so.