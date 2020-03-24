BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Chinese government will lift on April 8 the previously imposed restrictions on transport connection with the city of Wuhan, which became the epicenter of the global COVID-19 outbreak, Wuhan's center for COVID-19 prevention and fight said on Tuesday.

"Starting April 8, midnight, measures related to control and management of travel from Wuhan will be lifted. External travel connection will be restored gradually," the center said in a statement.

Wuhan has been practically isolated from the world since January 23 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, later declared a pandemic.

Transport services inside the city have been suspended, the airport and railroad stations have not been functioning, buses and water-borne vehicles have been banned from entering the city. Wuhan residents could leave the city in case of urgent need only, and entry to the city has also been restricted. Movement inside the city has been restricted significantly as well. The peak of the epidemic in China is already over, with only few new cases being reported daily, although the coronavirus keeps spreading across the world.