Transport Disruptions in Greece Enter 2nd Day Due to Railroad Workers' Strike - Reports

(@imziishan)

The railroad transport in Greece experiences the second consecutive day of disruptions due to the strikes of railroad workers, with Thursday's strike being initiated by the Panhellenic Federation of Railway Workers (POS) union, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The railroad transport in Greece experiences the second consecutive day of disruptions due to the strikes of railroad workers, with Thursday's strike being initiated by the Panhellenic Federation of Railway Workers (POS) union, media reported on Thursday.

A 24-hour strike has been declared by the POS after its talks on collective labor terms with Italian-owned railway service operator Trainees and its rolling stock maintenance provider, Rosco, faced a deadlock, according to the Ekathimerini newspaper.

Cancellations will reportedly affect trains of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) on the Proastiakos suburban railway, while Athens metro, the Kifissia-Piraeus urban electric railway and the trams will be disrupted for three hours.

The demarche comes in continuation of the general strike in Greece, launched on Wednesday by transport workers in protest of changes to the Greek labor laws.