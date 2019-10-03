UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transport Disruptions In Greece Enter 2nd Day Due To Railroad Workers' Strike - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 04:00 PM

Transport Disruptions in Greece Enter 2nd Day Due to Railroad Workers' Strike - Reports

The railroad transport in Greece experiences the second consecutive day of disruptions due to the strikes of railroad workers, with Thursday's strike being initiated by the Panhellenic Federation of Railway Workers (POS) union, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The railroad transport in Greece experiences the second consecutive day of disruptions due to the strikes of railroad workers, with Thursday's strike being initiated by the Panhellenic Federation of Railway Workers (POS) union, media reported on Thursday.

A 24-hour strike has been declared by the POS after its talks on collective labor terms with Italian-owned railway service operator Trainees and its rolling stock maintenance provider, Rosco, faced a deadlock, according to the Ekathimerini newspaper.

Cancellations will reportedly affect trains of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) on the Proastiakos suburban railway, while Athens metro, the Kifissia-Piraeus urban electric railway and the trams will be disrupted for three hours.

The demarche comes in continuation of the general strike in Greece, launched on Wednesday by transport workers in protest of changes to the Greek labor laws.

Related Topics

Protest Metro Athens Greece Media

Recent Stories

First Pak woman cricketer Nida to feature in a for ..

16 minutes ago

93 pc work of Qila Saifullah-Loralai Highway widen ..

16 minutes ago

Mark Coles steps down as national women's team coa ..

16 minutes ago

Coles steps down as Pakistan women's team head coa ..

18 minutes ago

UAE first in Arab region and fourth globally in la ..

30 minutes ago

ENOC unveils its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.