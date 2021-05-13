Transport Employees Protesting in Central Kiev Demanding to Raise Fare - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Kiev transport workers on Thursday gathered outside the city council for a protest action demanding higher fares for passengers, and representatives of Ukrainian nationalist parties later joined the protest, media reported.

According to the Vesti.ua media outlet, employees of Kiev metro, Kiev public transport operator Kyivpastrans, as well as representatives of far-right party The National Corps and the All-Ukrainian Union "Freedom" came to the Kiev City Council to demand from the municipal authorities to allocate additional funds from the state budget or raise the cost of travel on public transport and subway.

The protesters have brought posters with slogans like "We take people to work," "Save our jobs" and "Who will pay us for the work?"

According to the news outlet, protesters believe that an economically justified tariff for using subway this year should be 21 hryvnia ($0.76) instead of the current 8 hryvnia ($0.29).

Representatives of The National Corps have also reportedly demanded to stop corruption in Kiev and dismiss Mayor Vitali Klitschko.