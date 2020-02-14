UrduPoint.com
Transport Helicopter Makes Hard Landing In Northern Russia - Emergency Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:40 PM

Transport Helicopter Makes Hard Landing in Northern Russia - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) A Mi-8 transport helicopter, carrying 10 people on board, has made a hard landing in Russia's northern Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, and two people are reported to be trapped in the aircraft, a representative of the region's emergency services said on Friday.

"A Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area. There were 10 people on board, two of them were crushed," the representative said.

He added that, according to preliminary information, the aircraft belonged to Russian charter operator Skol Airline.

The helicopter has broken blades, according to the Russian Emergency Ministry.

