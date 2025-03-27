Transport minister discusses joint cooperation to advance transport sector in Syria

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Minister of Transport Bahaa Eddin Sharm discussed with the Chargé d’Affaires of the Polish Embassy in Syria, Robert Rokicki,, and the accompanying diplomatic delegation, ways of cooperation between the two countries, boosting economic relations, and promoting joint projects.

The meeting addressed the stages of joint technical and strategic cooperation, which contributes to the integration of the transport sectors with the goals of economic and social development.

The two sides stressed the importance of exchanging ideas and visions to advance the transport sector in Syria, rebuild it, and enhance its reputation in the coming period.