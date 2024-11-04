Transport Minister Inaugurates Road Safety, Sustainability Conference, Exhibition
Published November 04, 2024
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Roads General Authority (RGA) Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser on Monday inaugurated the Road Safety and Sustainability Conference and Exhibition under the theme “Innovating for Tomorrow.”
The event, hosted by the RGA in partnership with the International Road Federation, is being held from November 3 to 4. More than 1,000 road experts and specialists from over 50 countries, including representatives from several global companies, are participating in the event.
In his keynote speech, Al-Jasser emphasized that Riyadh's hosting of the conference highlights the Kingdom's prominent global position in the road sector, noting that Saudi Arabia ranks first worldwide in road connectivity and fourth among G20 nations in road quality.
He expressed gratitude for the strong support from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, which has enabled the transport and logistics sector to execute its service and development projects.
Al-Jasser stated: “Since Saudi the Crown Prince launched the National Transport and Logistics Strategy in 2021, Saudi Arabia has achieved significant milestones and remarkable successes in the road sector.
We have significantly improved the quality and safety of our road networks, reducing fatalities by nearly 50%, exceeding the strategy’s targets.”
He highlighted the Kingdom's implementation of numerous initiatives to maintain road safety and quality, including performance-based contracts to enhance transparency, spending efficiency, and service quality—all of which contribute to the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the Saudi Vision 2030.
Following the opening, a ministerial session titled “Road Safety: Innovation and Lessons Learned” was held. Speakers included Minister Al-Jasser, Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail, Kuwait’s Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mishaan, Georgia’s Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Irakli Karseladze, Cyprus’ Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works Alexis Vafeades, and Nepal’s Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Devendra Dahal.
