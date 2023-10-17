Open Menu

Transport Ministry Participates In ‘Made In Saudi’ Expo

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Transport Ministry participates in ‘Made in Saudi’ Expo

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services is participating in the “Made in Saudi” Expo in its second edition at ROSHN Front in Riyadh from October 16 to 19, under the slogan "Saudi Craftsmanship." In its pavilion at the exhibition, the ministry is showcasing its prominent achievements in the transportation and logistics system

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services is participating in the “Made in Saudi” Expo in its second edition at ROSHN Front in Riyadh from October 16 to 19, under the slogan "Saudi Craftsmanship." In its pavilion at the exhibition, the ministry is showcasing its prominent achievements in the transportation and logistics system.

The ministry is drawing attention to the Kingdom's efforts to emphasize the development of the logistics services sector after HRH the Crown Prince launched the Master Plan for Logistics Centers in August through the establishment of 59 integrated logistics centers in various regions of the Kingdom.

Moreover, the ministry is highlighting the Kingdom's significant rise of 17 positions in the global Logistics Performance Index (LPI) released by the World Bank, reaching the 38th position out of 160 countries in the international Logistics Efficiency Index.

The participation of the ministry aims to present available investment opportunities in the transportation and logistics sector and attract local and international partnerships.

Related Topics

World Bank Riyadh Saudi August October From

Recent Stories

SEC forms permanent committee for those without so ..

SEC forms permanent committee for those without social care

2 minutes ago
 PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

4 minutes ago
 LESCO officers, employees swear in not to indulge ..

LESCO officers, employees swear in not to indulge in corruption

12 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review reduction of transport ..

DC chairs meeting to review reduction of transport fares, food items

12 minutes ago
 CM Naqvi sets example by travelling in coach

CM Naqvi sets example by travelling in coach

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori felici ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori felicitates Pakistan football team f ..

18 minutes ago
UoS condolence meeting

UoS condolence meeting

18 minutes ago
 In a first, Punjab cabinet holds meeting in Faisal ..

In a first, Punjab cabinet holds meeting in Faisalabad; makes key decisions

18 minutes ago
 CCP approves Bank Alfalah acquisition of shares in ..

CCP approves Bank Alfalah acquisition of shares in Qistbazaar

6 minutes ago
 Govt wants speedy, equal uplift in newly merged di ..

Govt wants speedy, equal uplift in newly merged districts: Dr Aamir

18 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference held in Kohat

Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference held in Kohat

28 minutes ago
 Huawei’s deep learning data lake storage solutio ..

Huawei’s deep learning data lake storage solution launched at GITEX GLOBAL 202 ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World