Transport Ministry participates in ‘Made in Saudi’ Expo

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services is participating in the “Made in Saudi” Expo in its second edition at ROSHN Front in Riyadh from October 16 to 19, under the slogan "Saudi Craftsmanship." In its pavilion at the exhibition, the ministry is showcasing its prominent achievements in the transportation and logistics system.

The ministry is drawing attention to the Kingdom's efforts to emphasize the development of the logistics services sector after HRH the Crown Prince launched the Master Plan for Logistics Centers in August through the establishment of 59 integrated logistics centers in various regions of the Kingdom.

Moreover, the ministry is highlighting the Kingdom's significant rise of 17 positions in the global Logistics Performance Index (LPI) released by the World Bank, reaching the 38th position out of 160 countries in the international Logistics Efficiency Index.

The participation of the ministry aims to present available investment opportunities in the transportation and logistics sector and attract local and international partnerships.