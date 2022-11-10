UrduPoint.com

Transport Services In Paris Severely Disrupted Amid Intersprofessional Strike - Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Transport Services in Paris Severely Disrupted Amid Intersprofessional Strike - Operator

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Underground and ground transport services in Paris have been severely disrupted due to interprofessional strikes, the Autonomous Parisian Transportation Administration (RATP) reported on Thursday.

Today, interprofessional strikes called by the leading General Confederation of Labour (CGT) French labor union are taking place across France, demanding higher salaries and their indexation amid accelerating inflation.

"After the announcement of the interprofessional strike on Thursday, November 10, the RATP expects serious disruptions in the operation of the metro, suburban trains (RER) and ground transport," the operator said in a statement.

The RATP recommended Parisians postpone trips planned for Thursday and, if possible, work from home.

Only two of the 15 lines of the Paris metro are operating normally, according to the schedule.

Regional TER and Intercites trains are running with minor interruptions, while high-speed TGV trains are operating as usual, the report read.

Over the past three months, members of key French trade unions have periodically staged mass protests in Paris and hundreds of other locations across the country to push for higher salaries to keep pace with the soaring cost of living.

Related Topics

France Metro Paris November From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on soci ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on social media for historic defeat

8 minutes ago
 "Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

1 hour ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

1 hour ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.