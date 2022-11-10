Transport Services in Paris Severely Disrupted Amid Intersprofessional Strike - Operator

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Underground and ground transport services in Paris have been severely disrupted due to interprofessional strikes, the Autonomous Parisian Transportation Administration (RATP) reported on Thursday.

Today, interprofessional strikes called by the leading General Confederation of Labour (CGT) French labor union are taking place across France, demanding higher salaries and their indexation amid accelerating inflation.

"After the announcement of the interprofessional strike on Thursday, November 10, the RATP expects serious disruptions in the operation of the metro, suburban trains (RER) and ground transport," the operator said in a statement.

The RATP recommended Parisians postpone trips planned for Thursday and, if possible, work from home.

Only two of the 15 lines of the Paris metro are operating normally, according to the schedule.

Regional TER and Intercites trains are running with minor interruptions, while high-speed TGV trains are operating as usual, the report read.

Over the past three months, members of key French trade unions have periodically staged mass protests in Paris and hundreds of other locations across the country to push for higher salaries to keep pace with the soaring cost of living.