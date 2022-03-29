Transport Workers Once Again Block Freeway in Barcelona to Protest Fuel Prices - Reports

Transport workers have again blocked the Ronda Litoral freeway in the Spanish city of Barcelona in protest of rising fuel prices due to anti-Russian sanctions, Spanish media reported on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Transport workers have again blocked the Ronda Litoral freeway in the Spanish city of Barcelona in protest of rising fuel prices due to anti-Russian sanctions, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

The freeway has been blocked by protesters for the fifth working day in a row, according to Europa Press. This time the strike reportedly began at 9:00 local time (07:00 GMT). Several dozen people took part in the demonstration.

At the same time, a caravan of 100 trucks has blocked traffic in the city of Cadiz in the southwest of the country, Europa Press reported. According to the news agency, the trucks have been honking and moving slowly along the main streets, except for the area next to the Puerta del Mar university hospital. The rally has been authorized by the government.

Miguel Angel Maqueda, spokesman for the organization that initiated the strikes, said that protests will continue in the country until Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez "sees reason," the news noted.

The strikes have been going on in Spain since March 14, with protesters blocking roads and using violence against drivers not participating in the strike. The unrest was prompted by the difficult situation in the transport sector, poor working conditions, and an increases in gas and diesel prices, which accelerated after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

On Friday, the Spanish government agreed to compensate 20 euro cents per liter of gasoline and diesel to citizens. This involved the allocation of an additional 600 million Euros ($670 million) from the state budget, which brought the total amount of assistance to the transport sector, together with previous measures, to over 1 billion euros. However, organizers of the strike pledged to continue demonstrations until the government proposes other, more effective solutions.