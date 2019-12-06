Transport Workers to Hold Anti-Pension Reform Strike in Paris Until Monday - Trade Union

(@imziishan)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The transport workers' strike in Paris , which began on Thursday as a protest against pension reforms, will continue through Monday, French media reported, citing the trade union of the state-owned public transport operator, RATP.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the French capital's public transport will be disrupted for the next few days.

At the moment, 11 metro lines are completely closed, most of the Paris RER trains � lines A and B � are halted and only 30 percent of buses and trams are running.

France is currently witnessing the largest nationwide strike since Emmanuel Macron was elected president more than two years ago.

The French government has proposed replacing a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, angering railroad employees, teachers, police and other public workers.