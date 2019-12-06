UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transport Workers To Hold Anti-Pension Reform Strike In Paris Until Monday - Trade Union

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:04 AM

Transport Workers to Hold Anti-Pension Reform Strike in Paris Until Monday - Trade Union

The transport workers' strike in Paris, which began on Thursday as a protest against pension reforms, will continue through Monday, French media reported, citing the trade union of the state-owned public transport operator, RATP

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The transport workers' strike in Paris, which began on Thursday as a protest against pension reforms, will continue through Monday, French media reported, citing the trade union of the state-owned public transport operator, RATP.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the French capital's public transport will be disrupted for the next few days.

At the moment, 11 metro lines are completely closed, most of the Paris RER trains � lines A and B � are halted and only 30 percent of buses and trams are running.

France is currently witnessing the largest nationwide strike since Emmanuel Macron was elected president more than two years ago.

The French government has proposed replacing a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, angering railroad employees, teachers, police and other public workers.

Related Topics

Protest Police Metro Paris Media Government

Recent Stories

Armed bandits kill nine in raid on Nigeria village ..

47 seconds ago

Markets fall into red as US impeachment looms

49 seconds ago

90% of French high-speed trains cancelled Friday d ..

50 seconds ago

US Navy Seizes Most Sophisticated Arms Cargo Since ..

52 seconds ago

Iran working on nuclear-capable missiles: European ..

5 minutes ago

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.