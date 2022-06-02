Transportation Dept. Revokes Restrictions on Air Services Between US, Cuba - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States is revoking Trump-era restrictions on air transportation services with Cuba, according to a US Department of Transportation order on the matter.

"By this Order, the US Department of Transportation (the Department or DOT), acting at the request of the Department of State, revokes previous actions restricting certain air services between the United States and Cuba," the order said on Wednesday evening.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday wrote a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging the termination of civil air restrictions on flights between the United States and Cuba in support of the Cuban people and US foreign policy interests, the order said.

The policy changes took effect immediately upon issuance, the order added.