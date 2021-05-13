Transportation Giant Greyhound Permanently Shuts Down Canadian Routes

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) North American bus carrier, Greyhound, is permanently shutting down its Canadian operations, effective immediately, the company said on Thursday.

"Greyhound Canada has made the difficult decision to discontinue all operations on its remaining routes in Ontario and Quebec, and will permanently close all services in Canada effective today," the company said in a statement.

The decision follows a year without revenue that made it impossible to continue operations, Stuart Kendrick, Senior Vice President, Greyhound Canada said.

When the company temporarily shut down last May, the company laid off 400 workers.

The motorcoach operator will continue to service cross-border routes between Canada and the United States through its US operations.

The announcement does not impact US operations, the statement said.