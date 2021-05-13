UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transportation Giant Greyhound Permanently Shuts Down Canadian Routes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Transportation Giant Greyhound Permanently Shuts Down Canadian Routes

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) North American bus carrier, Greyhound, is permanently shutting down its Canadian operations, effective immediately, the company said on Thursday.

"Greyhound Canada has made the difficult decision to discontinue all operations on its remaining routes in Ontario and Quebec, and will permanently close all services in Canada effective today," the company said in a statement.

The decision follows a year without revenue that made it impossible to continue operations, Stuart Kendrick, Senior Vice President, Greyhound Canada said.

When the company temporarily shut down last May, the company laid off 400 workers.

The motorcoach operator will continue to service cross-border routes between Canada and the United States through its US operations.

The announcement does not impact US operations, the statement said.

Related Topics

Canada Company Ontario United States May All

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

3 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

5 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast m ..

5 hours ago

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

6 hours ago

Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the pa ..

6 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.