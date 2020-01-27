Transportation Safety Board On Way to LA to Investigate Crash that Killed Bryant, Daughter

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is sending a team out to California to investigate the helicopter crash that killed five-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter on Sunday.

"NTSB launching Go Team to investigate the Jan. 26, 2020 crash of a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter in Calabasas, CA. The team is expected to arrive in California this evening," NTSB wrote on its official Twitter account.

Earlier on Sunday, the City of Calabasas authorities said on Twitter that NTSB was investigating the crash.

"We hope to learn more later today from investigs looking into the helicopter crash in a remote field off Las Virgenes. Multiple media outlets report Kobe Bryant was on board along with four others. No survivors. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB investigating," the Sunday statement on the official City of Calabasas Twitter account said.

NBC reported on Sunday that the Calabasas helicopter crash killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Maria, her teammate and that teammate's parent, as well as the pilot.