Traumatic Journeys Of Ethiopians Seeking A Better Life

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Starvation, torture, robbery -- young Ethiopian migrant "returnees" recount the horrors they endured on their fruitless journeys in search of a better life in the Gulf.

"I was imprisoned and beaten for money. I have a scar on my back which has lasted five months," said 23-year-old Abu Gizaw Assefaw, now back home nursing his shattered dreams of a job in oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

Abu Gizaw is among hundreds of thousands of people, mainly Ethiopians, who each year embark on a treacherous journey through the Horn of Africa, crossing scorching deserts, rough seas and active war zones in search of economic opportunity.

Many do not make it.

The "Eastern Route" is described by the International Organization for Migration as "one of the most dangerous and complex human migratory routes in Africa and the world".

The migrants AFP spoke to said they left because they had no livelihood in Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation that is riven by armed conflict, climate disasters and economic crisis.

