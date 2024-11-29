Open Menu

Traumatised Spain Marks One Month Since Catastrophic Floods

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Catarroja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Angry residents called for fresh protests in Spain on Friday as the country marked one month since its worst floods in a generation killed 230 people.

Outrage swept the European nation after the October 29 catastrophe tossed cars, wrecked infrastructure and destroyed homes and businesses, particularly in the eastern Valencia region.

Telephone alerts reached some residents when water was already raging through towns, while several municipalities went for days without state help and relied on volunteers for food, water and cleaning equipment.

The authorities' handling of the disaster prompted trade unions and associations to call for rallies in the hardest-hit areas later on Friday.

Another protest is expected in Spain's third city Valencia on Saturday. A first demonstration on November 9 drew 130,000 furious citizens demanding the resignation of regional leader Carlos Mazon.

"What is demanded of us is that we are efficient and arrive as soon as possible... that is the people's main complaint," Mazon told reporters on Friday.

"We have to be extraordinarily understanding with the protests... there are still lots of people who have received nothing, so we cannot rest," he added, announcing the reopening of Valencia's metro on December 3.

Popular outrage boiled over in the ground-zero town of Paiporta on November 3 when survivors hurled mud at King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Mazon.

Sanchez and Mazon were escorted away and their fleeting unity has since collapsed, with the left-wing central government and the conservative regional administration trading blame for the handling of the floods.

