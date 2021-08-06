Travel Ban Exemption on Taliban Members Attending Peace Talks Must be Renewed - UN

The travel ban exemption on the members of the Taliban opposition movement (banned in Russia) to attend peace negotiations must be renewed next month, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said at a UN Security Council meeting on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The travel ban exemption on the members of the Taliban opposition movement (banned in Russia) to attend peace negotiations must be renewed next month, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said at a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

"The travel ban exemption on Taliban members exists to allow them to travel for the sole purpose of peace negotiations. The exemption has to be renewed on September 20," Lyons said.

"A further extension must be predicated on real progress on peace," she added.