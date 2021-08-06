UrduPoint.com

Travel Ban Exemption On Taliban Members Attending Peace Talks Must Be Renewed - UN

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:34 PM

Travel Ban Exemption on Taliban Members Attending Peace Talks Must be Renewed - UN

The travel ban exemption on the members of the Taliban opposition movement (banned in Russia) to attend peace negotiations must be renewed next month, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said at a UN Security Council meeting on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The travel ban exemption on the members of the Taliban opposition movement (banned in Russia) to attend peace negotiations must be renewed next month, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said at a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

"The travel ban exemption on Taliban members exists to allow them to travel for the sole purpose of peace negotiations. The exemption has to be renewed on September 20," Lyons said.

"A further extension must be predicated on real progress on peace," she added.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Russia Progress September Opposition

Recent Stories

Taliban Attacks Launched with Direct Support of Ov ..

Taliban Attacks Launched with Direct Support of Over 10,000 Terrorists - Afghan ..

1 minute ago
 Olympics: Basketball results

Olympics: Basketball results

1 minute ago
 Canada Wins Women's Olympic Football Tournament in ..

Canada Wins Women's Olympic Football Tournament in Tokyo After Defeating Sweden ..

1 minute ago
 Kashmir liberation movement is fundamental objecti ..

Kashmir liberation movement is fundamental objective of the new govt: AJK PM

1 minute ago
 Funeral prayer of martyred policeman offered

Funeral prayer of martyred policeman offered

5 minutes ago
 Mozambique soldiers trap civilians in insurgent-hi ..

Mozambique soldiers trap civilians in insurgent-hit north : HRW

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.